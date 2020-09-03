We Support Local Restaurants

Thank you for taking the time to tell us about your restaurant!

We receive a substantial number of submissions, which we welcome with enthusiasm. It is our goal to include a variety of articles and stories that we believe are of interest to our readers. Information is included based on appropriateness and space availability. As much as we’d love to, we are unable to respond to requests to confirm we will be including them in a particular issue.

The deadline for submitting editorial is the 10th of the month preceding publication (i.e., Sept. 10 for the October issue, etc.).

Our editorial team will be in touch if they have any follow-up questions. Please feel free to send us a high-resolution photo of your restaurant to accompany a story (the restaurant team, the interior/exterior or a shot of your favorite menu item).

Direct any photos or questions to our editor-in-chief, Kathryn M. Miller at kathryn@citysuntimes.com.