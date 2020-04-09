Doing Business in Your CST Community

For nearly two decades, CITYSunTimes (CST) has supported the small businesses that are the heart and soul of our North Valley communities. Now, more than ever, we want to make sure that the businesses we all love and rely upon remain strong and thriving well into the future.

So, we are launching a new online and print feature, “Doing Business in Your CST Community,” with the goal of shining the spotlight on community businesses during this difficult time — and beyond.

Please help us spread the word about who you are and what you do by completing the following information and answering a few questions.

Our editorial staff will be in contact with you should they have any follow-up questions. Please direct any questions you may have to Editor-in-chief Kathryn M. Miller: kathryn@citysuntimes.com.

Please send your business logo or a photo (large format, high-resolution if possible) to kathryn@citysuntimes.com.