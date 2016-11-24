THE GREAT ENTERTAINMENT GIVEAWAY!

Complete the short survey form, indicate which event you would like to attend. Deadline to receive submissions is December 15.
- A pair of tickets to dinner and a show at Arizona Broadway Theatre to see Camelot, running January 13 – February 11
- A family four-pack of tickets to see the Valley Youth Theatre production of Alice in Wonderland, running February 10-12
Comments
Never have received your publication. Live in north Scottsdale. Friend emailed it to me.
Great paper. Lots of local information. Really enjoy reading it
Thanks very much, Ann! We appreciate your readership.
Like seeing list of local events.
Moved here a year and a half ago…best local paper ever, have lived in 7 states and never read the local newspaper till now…love this paper and has helped us make a transition to our new home in Arizona…thanks and keep up the good work.
Thanks so much, Robert. We are thrilled to hear that we could help make you feel at home, and we appreciate your readership!
Great local paper. Nice feeling to it!
Thanks very much, Judy! We appreciate your readership.
picked up a copy at Dunkin Donuts at Tatum & Greenway. Enjoyed reading and hope I win.
I receive City Sun Times in my P.O. Box in Cave Creek. I always read it….informative, especially for local events. And thankfully, non-political. I really appreciate that.
The other local rag just goes right in the recycle can. Yours I bring home and go all the way through it. Thank you!!
Thank you for your kind words and your readership, Jayne!
Enjoy your informative paper. Thank you!
Thank you for your readership, Luci!
