THE GREAT ENTERTAINMENT GIVEAWAY!

Complete the short survey form, indicate which event you would like to attend. Deadline to receive submissions is December 15.

  • A pair of tickets to dinner and a show at Arizona Broadway Theatre to see Camelot, running January 13 – February 11
  • A family four-pack of tickets to see the Valley Youth Theatre production of Alice in Wonderland, running February 10-12

Comments

  1. Carol Padwe says:
    February 27, 2014 at 11:51am

    Never have received your publication. Live in north Scottsdale. Friend emailed it to me.

  2. Ann Rosenberg says:
    February 10, 2015 at 1:41pm

    Great paper. Lots of local information. Really enjoy reading it

  3. Vera Demchenko says:
    April 10, 2015 at 12:16pm

    Like seeing list of local events.

  4. Robert Fox says:
    June 10, 2015 at 8:47am

    Moved here a year and a half ago…best local paper ever, have lived in 7 states and never read the local newspaper till now…love this paper and has helped us make a transition to our new home in Arizona…thanks and keep up the good work.

  5. Judy says:
    October 6, 2015 at 12:08pm

    Great local paper. Nice feeling to it!

  6. Linda Belle says:
    December 10, 2015 at 5:34pm

    Wow I hope I win ♡

  7. Harriet Freeman says:
    January 4, 2016 at 7:03pm

    picked up a copy at Dunkin Donuts at Tatum & Greenway. Enjoyed reading and hope I win.

  8. Jayne Carroll says:
    May 12, 2016 at 3:52pm

    I receive City Sun Times in my P.O. Box in Cave Creek. I always read it….informative, especially for local events. And thankfully, non-political. I really appreciate that.
    The other local rag just goes right in the recycle can. Yours I bring home and go all the way through it. Thank you!!

  9. Luci Heine says:
    May 13, 2016 at 7:13pm

    Enjoy your informative paper. Thank you!

  10. ron rose says:
    July 2, 2016 at 8:16am

    I love contests.

