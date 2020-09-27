Sipping Notes: Garrison Brothers Bourbon — A Taste of Texas

by

After an incredibly long, hot summer, that most magical time of the year in Arizona is finally (almost) here — patio weather. And what goes better with a lazy weekend at home than a tall glass of something adult and delightful. That’s where Garrison Brothers Bourbon comes in.

Garrison Brothers became the first legal bourbon distillery in Texas in 2010. Founded by Dan Garrison, this family run business makes award-winning bourbon “corn-to-cork” on their gorgeous ranch in Hye, Texas, one barrel at a time. Handcrafted from a sweet mash of premium, #1 food-grade corn, soft red winter wheat from local farms, and two row barley, Garrison Brothers “deliberately uses the highest-quality ingredients to create the highest- quality bourbon.”

Their award-winning bourbon is being served and sold throughout Phoenix and Scottsdale — as locations reopen, patrons may notice them on the menu at local establishments like Bourbon & Bones, Buck & Rider, Chambers and Citizen Public House.

They offer a small range of bourbons “from every day to extraordinary,” including Small Batch, Single Barrel, Balmorhea, The Cowboy, and their newest offering, HoneyDew (infused with 100 percent Texas-made Burleson’s wildflower honey).

Garrison Brothers is available for purchase at select local liquor stores in the Valley, as well as at Total Wine & More, BevMo and on their website: garrisonbros.com. |CST

EDITOR’S PICKS: I got in touch with my Texas roots and sampled Garrison Brothers over Labor Day weekend. While this bourbon is great straight, we were feeling festive and tried some of the brand’s recipes: Texas Tea and Texas Breakfast. We were not disappointed! Garrison Brothers’ recipes are below, along with my own recipe for Tea Syrup using Harney & Sons Victorian London Fog tea. Cheers!

TEXAS TEA

GLASS

Collins

GARNISH

Lemon Peel & Tea Leaves

INGREDIENTS

1.5 oz.Garrison Brothers Small Batch

.5 oz. Lemon Juice

.5 oz. Earl Grey, Bergamot or Black Tea Syrup*

Topo Chico

METHOD

Add Garrison Brothers, lemon juice and tea syrup to a shaking tin and whip shake. Double strain in the collins glass over ice and top with Topo Chico. Garnish with a lemon peel and tea leaves.

TEXAS BREAKFAST

GLASS

Flute

GARNISH

Orange Peel & Bacon

INGREDIENTS

1.5 oz. Garrison Brothers Small Batch

.5 oz. Lemon Juice

1 oz. Orange Juice

.5 oz. Maple Syrup

4 oz. Champagne

METHOD

Add Garrison Brothers, lemon juice, orange juice and maple syrup to a shaking tin and whip shake. Double strain into a flute and top with champagne. Garnish with an orange peel and bacon.

*Here’s my recipe for Tea Syrup using the Harney & Sons Victorian London Fog blend, which takes Earl Grey, with its citrus notes of bergamot, and bumps it up a notch with the addition of lavender. It perfectly complements the lemon and the sweet, smoky, spicy notes of the Garrison Brothers Bourbon in the Texas Tea recipe.

TEA SYRUP

INGREDIENTS

1 cup water

1 cup sugar

3 tablespoons, Harney & Sons Victorian London Fog loose leaf tea

METHOD

In a small saucepan, bring 1 cup of water to a boil. Remove from heat and add the tea; cover and let steep for 10 minutes.

Drain the tea into a glass measuring cup and discard the used tea leaves. The leaves will have soaked up some of the water, so add additional water to return the volume to 1 cup.

Return the tea to the saucepan and add the sugar. Bring it to a low boil and simmer, stirring frequently, until the sugar is completely dissolved, about 3 minutes.

Remove from the heat and let cool completely.

The syrup can be refrigerated in a glass jar for about 1 month.

Kathryn M. Miller is editor-in-chief at CITYSunTimes. Reach her at kathryn@citysuntimes.com.