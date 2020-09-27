3 Events Where You Can Connect Through Art

by

As part of its commitment to creating a deeply personal experience for the community, the audience, the artist and the collector, C Gallery will begin a new series of Salons in October.

“It is important that our gallery’s initiatives and story provide platforms, supporting events, and environments where the artists, art, community, and audience connect,” said gallery director, Jeffrey Lazos Ferns. “These salons are curated in an intimate, inviting, and safe place where in this new normal and looking post pandemic, we can build community and a program structure where art, ideas and participants engage in a more deep and meaningful way.”

Most Salons will be livestreamed as well as held in-gallery with limited seating and safety guidelines and measures in place.

Oct. 1: The 101 on COVID 19

Held from 6–8pm via livestream and in-gallery, this event includes discussion, questions and answers regarding COVID-19. Dr. Kristy Ingebo, an attending physician at Phoenix Children’s Hospital in Pediatric Gastroenterology & Nutrition, will share her in-depth knowledge, research and personal experiences on the front lines of COVID-19.

Oct. 3: Edible Desert Walk

Take a plant walk with Twila Cassadore, San Carlos Apache ancestral food archivist, educator and forager, from 9–10:30am. Cassadore will share food stories of her tribe. Through this morning walk guests will see and learn about edible and medicinal plants native to the Sonoran Desert and ancestral foods of the San Carlos Apache. After the walk, taste/sample edible desert foraged foods and teas; $40 fee includes tasting. Visit http://www.cgalleryart.com and click “Shop C Gallery” and “Salons” for tickets.

Oct. 15: Day of the Dead 101

The Day of the Dead (Día de Muertos) is a holiday celebrated throughout Mexico, the Central and South regions, and by people of Mexican heritage elsewhere, including Arizona. The multi-day holiday involves family and friends gathering to pray, perform ceremony, celebrate and remember friends/family members who have died. In Mexican culture, death is viewed as a natural part of the human cycle. Jeffrey Lazos-Ferns, artist and cultural worker, shares his personal and professional experiences, 6–8pm.

Masks will be required for all in-gallery events. Events are free, except where noted. Additional details and RSVP information can be found on the gallery website.

C Gallery is located at 20789 N. Pima Road, Suite 100, in Scottsdale. For additional information, call 480.331.2975 or visit cgalleryart.com.