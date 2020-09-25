4 Ways to Engage With Art at The Holland Center in October

by

The Holland Center is a privately funded community center in the North Valley, serving North Scottsdale, North Phoenix, Carefree and Cave Creek. The center offers activities throughout the month, ranging from classes, lectures, theater performances and more. Here are just a few of the events coming up beginning Sept. 30, into October and beyond.

1. Arizona Watercolor Association — Juried Show and Sale

Showing: Sept. 30 — Nov. 18, Monday through Thursday; 10am–4pm

Opening Reception: Saturday, Oct. 3, 4:30–6:30pm

The Arizona Watercolor Association (AWA) display will not only include watercolor paintings, but all types of water-based media at The Holland Gallery of Fine Art. An organization of nearly 300 Artists, AWA has been active for 60 years, mentoring and presenting the works of some of Arizona’s most talented artists.

This exhibition will also be available online. According to the Holland Center, residents will be able to access this feature on its website, “We feel that if people cannot come to the Holland Center, they can still see the show and hear from each artist. It’s a unique opportunity to share these wonderful works of art!”

2. Art, Coffee and Conversation

Friday, Oct. 2; 10am–noon

Art, Coffee and Conversation is a monthly workshop where art lovers get together to discuss the current show in the Holland Gallery. Led by Nicolette Bonnstetter, the lively discussions that take place are fun and fascinating. Held the first Friday of each month via Zoom. The Oct. 2 program will be “Art and does size really matter?” in addition to a discussion of the Arizona Watercolor Association show that will go from Sept. 30 — Nov. 18. Register online.

3. Bookbinding — Long Stitch Journal

Thursday, Oct. 15; 9am–1pm

Explore your creative side with this bookbinding technique. In this four-hour bookbinding class with Lynda Abare, participants will create their own unique journal cover; measure, cut and fold pages, drill holes, then assemble, hand stitch and bind the journal together. All students will leave class with a completed Long Stitch Journal.

The Holland Center event page includes a link to Abare’s website to register and get more information, including a supply list; $45.

4. Memory Project Workshop

Tuesday, Oct. 20, 27 and Nov. 10; 1–2:30pm

Susan McCaslin, a noted artist from Connecticut, offers participants the opportunity to express themselves artistically in an attempt to make sense of all that has been experienced recently in the country and around the world. Living through a pandemic is something unique and she feels that people will want to remember what it was like. During the workshop, create a three-dimensional figure that will hold memories, similar to a diary or a time-capsule. All the materials needed will be found around the house. McCaslin will help participants get started, but they will be making it uniquely theirs. Three, 1-1/2-hour Zoom classes; $20 for all three sessions. Register online to be sent further instructions and the URL.

Also Coming Up in October:

Embossed Pewter Sampler

Tuesday, Oct. 13; 9am–1pm

Making Fermented Foods to Boost Your Immune System

Thursday, Oct. 15; 10am–noon

Travel Talk with David Decker

Thursday, Oct. 15; 10:30am–noon

Saturday, Oct. 17; 1–2:30pm

Wrapped Doughnut Necklace

Monday, Oct. 19; 9:30am–12:30pm

Train Your Brain

Thursday, Oct. 22, 3–4:30pm

The Holland Center is located at 34250 N. 60th St., Scottsdale. To register for classes, visit hollandcenter.org. For additional information, call 480.488.1090.