CST Community Spotlight: Etania Gems & Jewelry Boutique

Etania Gems & Jewelry was established in 2006 by Lisa Baker. Baker is an avid jewelry lover, creator and collector. She worked in the retail jewelry business for a number of years, where she was certified as a diamontologist and gemologist through the Diamond Council of America.

Baker decided to broaden her love of jewelry by creating unique, upscale pieces to offer her customers, and opened a small store in 2013 and expanded Etania Jewelry & Boutique at the current location in 2015.

“In addition to the unique gemstone jewelry we also carry other items that cater to the upscale woman, including unique women’s clothing, artisan created handbags and unique gift items,” said Baker. “In 2019 our store was voted ‘Best Shopping Experience’ from the Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce. In 2020, we were honored to be chosen the ‘Best Jewelry Store’ in the Best of the North Valley Magazine!”

Etania Gems & Jewelry specializes in fine sterling silver designer gemstone jewelry. Baker said that each piece is created from the highest quality natural stones and precious metals. “Because each gemstone is a unique gift from nature, no two pieces are exactly alike.”

In addition to her own work, she also admires and treasures pieces from other quality artists and as such has hand-selected unique treasures to offer her customers.

Baker added, “We feature Arizona artists as much as possible, but also have the work of some talented artists from Colorado, California, Nevada and Texas.”

As with many businesses, Baker said that she has been impacted by the new coronavirus.

“Not only did we miss out on our two biggest months of the year due to being closed due to COVID-19, we were also impacted by the fire at the Black Mountain Feed store. They are our next-door neighbors and our store sustained major smoke damage from the fire. As such, all of our clothing items are being sold at 70 percent off, until gone. It’s a great time to come in and get a fabulous bargain on some amazing women’s clothing.”

Etania Gems & Jewelry is located at 6140 E. Cave Creek Road, Suite 5, in Cave Creek. For additional information, call 602.429.0505 or visit etaniagems.com.