When Help is Needed Most, Foundation Steps In

Submitted photo: Carrie Masters, director of David R. Sellers Foundation, and Mike Anderson, director of Global Orphan

Founded in 2014, the David R. Sellers Foundation has funded over 56 organizations. During the COVID-19 crisis alone, it has funded seven organizations, which include Global Orphan Hope, UMOM, Phoenix Rescue Mission, Child Crisis Center, The Joy Bus, Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County and Amanda Hope.

“Some entities have pulled back during the COVID-19 crisis but the David R. Sellers Foundation has done just the opposite — we are continuing to identify nonprofits with the highest level of need and are funding them,” said Foundation director Carrie Masters. “We realize this is when our help is needed most and we are stepping up to the plate to do the right thing, especially for those in the most desperate conditions.”

“We have an orphanage with 120 children in Port Au Prince, Haiti, which consists of 60 special needs children,” said Mike Anderson, director of Global Orphan. “The worldwide pandemic has destroyed the world’s food supply chain which makes it extremely difficult to get food to the neediest people in the third world. It has been estimated that as many as 200 million people will starve worldwide as a result of the virus. The deaths from COVID will only be a tiny percentage of the deaths from starvation.”

Anderson added, “Our children were in desperate need of food when I contacted David E. Sellers (son of David R. Sellers and CEO of LGE Design Build) and Carrie Masters. They responded immediately. We will never know their names but there will be children who are alive because of their generosity.”

In addition to the continued funding, the David R. Sellers Foundation has launched a new website at drsaz.org. The new site highlights the many organizations the Foundation has funded and offers a feature where anyone who believes in the mission can easily donate.