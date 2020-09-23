Scottsdale Mayor’s Candidate Forum to Be Held — Public questions sought

Scottsdale’s mayoral candidates have been invited to participate in an online webinar forum designed to give them the opportunity to share their positions on critical issues and address questions formulated to reflect the concerns of the community.
Candidates Lisa Borowsky and David “Dave” Ortega will participate in the panel discussion moderated by Kurt Brueckner, Titus Brueckner & Levine PLC
The event will be held Wednesday, Sept. 30, noon to 1:30pm at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. The in-person event is limited to 250 attendees to adhere to social distancing measures. Tickets are first come, first served. The discussion will also be available via livestream on the Scottsdale Arts social channels.
Public questions can be submitted until Friday, Sept. 25 at 3pm by filling out an online form.
For additional information or to view the event online, visit the event web page.
Leave a Reply