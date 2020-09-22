Rescue To Host Fitness Class to Benefit Area Felines

by

Fearless Kitty Rescue is creating an outlet for people to work out while supporting the nonprofit— an hour-long class taught by an experienced fitness instructor.

The event will be hosted by instructor Lisa Cargill, Saturday, Sept. 26, 8–9am, at the Fearless Kitty Rescue “backyard” (the back parking lot): 16832 E. Avenue of the Fountains, Fountain Hills.

All levels of skill and all ages are welcome. There will be a limit of 25 people to comply with safe social distancing guidelines. There will be no exercises that require sitting on the ground, but participants can bring mats if they wish. Masks are required. Except (participant choice) during classes.

The cost is $15 per person and all proceeds will go to the cats and kittens of Fearless Kitty Rescue.

Interested participants can register online: fearlesskittyrescue.org/fitness-for-felines.

There will be a water station and a boutique table where people can buy logo items and selected merchandise from the boutique.

Kim Kamins, CEO, said, “We are testing this out as a potential monthly event. If we get enough interest, we will move to a regular schedule.”

She added, “There are 10 stations that the instructor will be laying out with a few fun cat props thrown in the mix. And, a bag of cat toys will be given to all paid attendees.”

Participants are encouraged to dress in their best cat gear — anything to make it a festive workout.

For more information visit fearlesskittyrescue.org.