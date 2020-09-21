Portal to The Past Celebrates Cultural Diversity of the Southwest

by

Cultural Coalition, Inc. and Pueblo Grande Museum present the Second Annual Portal to the Past Festival as a free virtual event Sunday, Oct. 4, from 2–4pm. Live streamed on Facebook and YouTube, the event features cultural performances of dance, music and storytelling celebrating the engineering ingenuity of the ancestral Sonoran Desert people.

Last year’s inaugural Portal festival unveiled the “Portal to the Past” art installation, a winner of the New Arizona Prize Water Public Art Challenge. The piece, designed by local Arizona artist Zarco Guerrero, is a sculptural gate that incorporates images acknowledging the importance of the complex canal system created by the ancestral Sonoran Desert people that is still used today. The “Portal” is located along the Grand Canalscape offering access to the grounds of Pueblo Grande Museum and an interpretive trail highlighting the accomplishments of the first inhabitants of the Valley.

Residents are invited to schedule a watch party with friends and family to enjoy an afternoon of entertainment and culture from area performers and presenters:

Storytelling: Zarco Guerrero, Violet Duncan and Randy Kemp

Dance: The Salt River Indian Community, Tony Duncan and Indigenous Enterprise

Music: Randy Kemp, Tony Duncan, QVLN & OVEOUS

History: Virtual tours of the Museum and the archaeological site

Art: Children’s water art craft activity made with found objects from home

Visit facebook.com/culturalcoalitionaz for updates on the schedule of performances. Visit culturalcoalition.com or pueblogrande.com for more information.