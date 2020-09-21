Foothills Food Bank to Benefit from Tatum Ranch Art Show

The Tatum Ranch Art Show will donate raffle proceeds and food donations from its event to Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center. The show will be held on Oct. 8, from 11:30am to 2:30pm, and Oct. 9, from 3pm to 5pm, at 29888 N. Tatum Blvd., Cave Creek.
The hosts, Tatum Ranch Golf Club and Tatum Ranch Artists, are offering a special lunch menu Oct. 8 and a special happy hour Oct. 9. Admission is free and attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food to support the food bank and the communities it serves.
For more information, call Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center at 480.488.1145 or visit foothillsfoodbank.com. Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center is located at 6038 E. Hidden Valley Dr. in Cave Creek and 34501 Old Black Canyon Hwy. in Black Canyon City.
