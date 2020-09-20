Boulders Resort & Spa Earns Industry Award

by

The Boulders has been honored by Smart Meetings as “one of the best in the industry.” The resort was lauded for service excellence and distinctive meeting facilities and named on the 2020 Smart Stars award list as “Best Executive Retreat.”

“We are incredibly proud to continue to receive this endorsement,” said Julie Garber, director of Sales & Marketing. “It is a reflection of the dedication that our staff places on guest satisfaction and a tribute to how our meeting guests perceive the overall experience at the Boulders Resort.”

Top meeting planners praised the Boulders for their “distinctive indoor and outdoor meeting spaces and the abundance of floor-to-ceiling windows that capture the backdrop of the ancient boulder formations and panoramic beauty of the lush Sonoran Desert surroundings.”

According to founder and CEO, Marin Bright: “I’m truly honored to acknowledge and celebrate the Boulders who continue to serve our community with unwavering excellence and dedication to their services.”

The Boulders features 160 guest casitas and 61 one-, two- and three-bedroom villas, five restaurants and a lounge, two championship Jay Morrish-designed golf courses, eight tennis courts and a full-service spa. For more information call 480.488.9009 or visit theboulders.com.