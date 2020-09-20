Art Auction Connects Artists, Patrons — COVID-19 food kitchens to benefit

by

With many galleries closed and art shows canceled, patrons can support artists from the comfort of their homes by taking part in the Creative Connections Fine Art Online Auction Fall 2020, Sept. 20–27.

In addition, supporters will also help the nonprofit World Central Kitchen (WCK), feeding those in need due to COVID-19.

More than 40 artists from Arizona and across the United States, including Texas, Washington State, New York and Florida, are participating. Fine art in all mediums, including paintings, glass, fiber, jewelry, mixed media and more will be available for purchase with free shipping offered to the contiguous 48 states.

This is the second fine art online auction organized by artist Nancy Breiman of Scottsdale.

“Artists have limited ways to show and sell their art during the current pandemic,” Breiman said. “And going online is a safe and easy way to introduce collectors to new artists they would not see in a single gallery or show.”

Breiman is proud to partner with WCK, founded by Chef José Andrés and his wife in 2010 to “create smart solutions to hunger and poverty.” They’ve activated hundreds of restaurants and kitchens to feed those in need during the pandemic, including medical professionals on the front lines and on the Navajo Nation. For more on World Central Kitchen, visit wck.org.

“Our country is suffering right now,” Breiman added. “Extreme temperatures, hurricanes, quarantines and fear are causing mental and emotional strain on everyone. It is my hope that bringing the beautiful and affordable works of art from the auction into the viewer’s home will provide a small respite and at the same time, our proceeds can make a difference to those in need.”

Art patrons and collectors may view and register for free at https://is.gd/fall2020auction.

The auction kicked off at 6am, Sunday, Sept. 20, and runs until 8pm, Sunday, Sept. 27. For additional details, email Breiman at nbreiman@gmail.com or visit creativeconnectionsfineart.com.