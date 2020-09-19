Local Nonprofit Gets Assist to Keep Cool This Summer

by

Temperatures in the Phoenix area broke multiple high records in August. And for nonprofit organizations that have been hit hard financially due to the coronavirus, the cost of purchasing and installing much-needed air conditioning units can be devastating to their budgets. But one local company is looking out for area nonprofits. On July 14, Reliance Heating & Air Conditioning coordinated the purchase and install of two new air conditioning units for Teen Challenge of Arizona.

Reliance Heating & AC is a family-owned North Phoenix company. They donated the installation services, and two new air conditioning units — compliments of Trane and Smiley Crane. This team effort totaled $15,000 worth of equipment and service for the Desert Hills nonprofit.

Teen Challenge of Arizona, a 501(c)(3) organization, provides youth, adults and families with a comprehensive Christian faith-based solution for drug addiction. Residential recovery programs consist of three centers for men, a center for adolescent girls and a center for women/women with children. Their outreach services include church presentations, school drug prevention presentations, civic club presentations, health fairs and community involvement, and correctional facilities visits. Learn more about the organization at tcaz.org.

Dalen Blumentritt, owner of Reliance said, “It’s important that we give back to our community especially when it’s for an organization that is about changing lives.”

Blumentritt added, “Due to the impact of COVID-19, the organization has been unable to hold their traditional event fundraisers. And regular supporters have been economically challenged too. So, donations are needed more than ever.”

For additional information about Reliance Heating & Air Conditioning, call 602.944.9585 or visit relianceac.com.