Act One Youth Theater Takes the Show Online

Act One Youth Theater is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to provide children the opportunity to participate and experience performing arts, at a nominal expense to them or their families.

The volunteer operated children’s theater has been in existence for six-and-a-half years, according to Lauri Hunter, theater director.

This past season, the theater moved into a larger performance space, Phoenix Center for Performing Arts.

“Our new mission statement for 2020 had to be modified by implementing a $100 participate fee to help offset the cost of renting the venue,” says Hunter. “But we do not turn anyone away if they can’t afford this fee. Costumes are provided at no charge and we won’t require our actors and their families to sell tickets.

She adds that the group performs two musicals and one play each season, and one production every year is based on an award-winning book. For example, in the past they have presented Bridge to Terabithia, Phantom Tollbooth and Pippi Longstocking.

Like many performing arts organizations right now, Act One has had to postpone shows and rehearsals, until last month. They decided to move forward with the next season in an online format. Rehearsals will be held virtually via Zoom and performances will be recorded by each actor and compiled into a streaming format to be presented online.

Hunter says that the community can help them weather the downturn in three ways:

“Community members can support us by making a tax-free donation as we are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit children’s theater.

“They can shop online via the Amazon Smile program: https://smile.amazon.com/ch/46-4465373.

“They can help spread the word to their friends and family about our organization so we can continue to grow.”

Act One’s virtual productions will be streamed online at no charge but donations will be accepted. For additional information, call 480.789.1918 or visit actoneyouththeater.org.