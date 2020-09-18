UMOM’s Walk to End Homelessness Scavenger Hunt — There’s Still Time to Join!

by

UMOM New Day Centers, an Arizona leader in shelter, services and housing for families, single women and youth experiencing homelessness, is hosting its 12th Annual Walk to End Homelessness Saturday, Sept. 19. This year’s event is an interactive scavenger hunt with great raffle prizes. People can participate individually or with their family, from home or around their neighborhood.

UMOM currently holds the official Guinness Book of World Records, Largest Thong Sandal 1k Race. Last September, the UMOM community rallied nearly 2,000 people from companies, churches, families and neighborhoods to put on flip flops and support their mission to end homelessness. Not only did UMOM set a new world record but raised much-needed funds for its emergency shelters, supportive services, and innovative housing solutions that help secure permanent housing for the people it serves. Instead of walking to beat their current world record, this year they are walking to raise awareness around the continued increase in homelessness due COVID-19 and many other circumstances.

The Interactive Scavenger Hunt takes place 7am–noon, Sept. 19, and can be completed anywhere participants can take a walk — their house, neighborhood, local park, etc.

Details: Sign up at umom.org/walk

Prizes:

Most Points in Scavenger Hunt: 75-inch TV Most Funds Raised: iPad Pro 11 Most Funds Raised by Team: $250 Helping Café gift Card

Raffle:

Camping Package (Yeti cooler, s’mores sticks, lantern, tumblers and more) At Home Movie Theater (movie screen, projector, popcorn and flavorings, movie snacks, and more.) Foodie Tour (gift cards to over 10 local restaurants)