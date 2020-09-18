Reducing Infant Drownings Starts with Teaching Water Survival Skills

by

September is Baby Safety Month and Goldfish Swim School is fully focused on the leading cause of unintentional deaths in children — drowning.

According to a report from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the number of children ages 1 to 4 who drowned in 2020 rose steadily throughout the summer, likely due to families staying home due to COVID-19. But while many pools close after Labor Day, drowning can happen in as little as two inches of water and prevention starts with the basics of water safety — being able to hold your breath, flip on your back, get to the ledge and crawl out of the water. Those basics can be taught to children as young as four months old and it’s why Goldfish Swim School offers swim lessons for even the youngest of learners.

“At Goldfish Swim School of Scottsdale, we understand that swim lessons at a very young age isn’t just about water comfort and bonding — it’s about safety and survival, both for the infants and for their parents, said Sherry Scott, owner of Goldfish Swim School of Scottsdale. “No one wants to think about what could happen if their baby falls into a pool or slips in a bathtub, but you can prevent those worst-case-scenarios head on by enrolling in swim lessons and being vigilant about water safety. Our hope at Goldfish Swim School is to raise awareness for families during Baby Safety Month to help change the outcomes.”

In addition to offering small group and family swim lessons, Goldfish Swim School recently built a new program with national partners called Goldfish RX. With Goldfish RX, Goldfish Swim School of Scottsdale is building relationships with pediatricians across the Scottsdale area by providing educational material needed to promote doctor-patient conversations around drowning prevention, the importance of water safety and the value of infant and toddler swim lessons.

“It’s time for essential change throughout our community. Drowning deaths are preventable and, at Goldfish Swim School, we want to be part of the solution. Together we can change the conversation and save lives,” Scott said.

For more information on Goldfish Swim School of Scottsdale and water safety, visit goldfishswimschool.com/north-scottsdale.