APS Extends Hold on Disconnects Through End of 2020

In a statement issued Sept. 15, Arizona Public Service (APS) said that, in an effort to ease the burden for those struggling to pay their electric bills, residential and business customers will not have their service disconnected for non-payment through the end of the year. Late fees will continue to be waived during this time.

Because of the pandemic, APS suspended disconnects for non-payment and waived late fees effective March 13. Then, on June 1, a seasonal hold on disconnects took effect for residential customers of all regulated utilities, which, without this week’s extension would have expired Oct. 15.

As Arizona faces yet another potentially record-high day of heat after a record-breaking summer, this news will be welcome to many who have experienced a loss of income or are still working and learning from home. APS serves nearly 1.3 million homes and businesses in 11 of Arizona’s 15 counties.

While customers will not be disconnected for non-payment through Dec. 31, APS encourages customers to seek assistance now if they know they are already behind on balances owed. Programs customers may qualify for could fully cover or significantly reduce past due balances, and it’s a good idea to explore those options now to avoid a potential year-end rush, according to Monica Whiting, vice president, Customer Experience.

To explore support options and programs or to connect to additional assistance, customers can visit aps.com/support. Visit aps.com/tips for ways to save on monthly electric bills.