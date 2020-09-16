The Phoenix Theatre Company Presents a Musical Celebration With Local Trio, We3

by

Live performing arts organizations, artists and patrons alike are eagerly awaiting the day they can gather for in-person events. Some local venues plan to reopen as soon as fall 2020, while others have moved programming 100 percent online. As The Phoenix Theatre Company develops plans for digital content and outdoor performances later this year, the company is offering a free digital performance to its patrons, in collaboration with local favorite We3, The Great American Songbook.

“Our faithful patrons are the reason we remain hopeful we’ll be back together soon for live performance,” said Karla Frederick, director of production at The Phoenix Theatre Company. “To thank our patrons, we’re collaborating with three of the Valley’s finest musicians for an evening of healing, joy and comfort.”

We3 is a Phoenix-based, all-female trio with pianist Nicole Pesce, vocalist Renee Grant Patrick and violinist Suzanne Lansford. The Great American Songbook encapsulates the work of George Gershwin, Irving Berlin and Cole Porter and more, giving viewers the opportunity to rediscover the most influential composers of jazz and showtune music.

“Music is something we need now more than ever — it uplifts, inspires and builds empathy,” said Pesce. “This set list is meant to give us a sense of comfort. We’re celebrating these iconic composers. And even more so, it’s a reason for us to come together and enjoy the music we all know and love.”

The Great American Songbook is a free digital event streaming live Sept. 18 at 7:30pm. Once guests RSVP, The Phoenix Theatre Company will email attendees a streaming link. To learn more and to book a free ticket, visit phoenixtheatre.com/songbook.