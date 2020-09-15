Fall Arizona Restaurant Week: Dine In or Take Out Kicks Off Sept. 18

by

The Fall Arizona Restaurant Week (ARW) culinary event has been modified to meet new regulations due to COVID-19, but that is not dampening the spirits or the taste buds of Valley diners.

Arizona Restaurant Week: Dine In or Take Out returns for 10 days of culinary exploration, from Friday, Sept. 18, through Sunday, Sept. 27.

“We feel not only gratitude but also great pride in the fact that the local dining community has showed up again and again in support of our industry since closures and limited re-opening mandates,” said Arizona Restaurant Association (ARA) president and CEO Steve Chucri. “We are thrilled to see that dining out — whether that means in-restaurant or getting take-out — is still such an important part of people’s lives.”

The new Fall Arizona Restaurant Week: Dine In or Take Out will operate much like the June event, which debuted the modified format including dine-in, take out and liquor to-go options.

The event is intended to allow food enthusiasts to explore new culinary opportunities in any way that they feel comfortable dining while also giving restaurants and local chefs the economic support that they need now more than ever.

During the event, participating restaurants will follow all CDC guidelines regarding safety measures and limited dine-in capacity. Participating restaurants around the state will offer culinary adventurers dedicated menus that showcase local chefs’ creative talents through innovative dishes.

Featuring a unique tasting opportunity apart from their regular menus, restaurants will offer three-course prix-fixe menus for $33 or $44 per person. Wine pairings to enhance each course are offered at some establishments for an additional cost.

Many diners’ favorites are returning for Fall ARW, and the ARA announced that new members are participating for the first time. The current line-up of nearly 80 restaurants can be found online. Visit arizonarestaurantweek.com.

Photos courtesy of Arizona Restaurant Week