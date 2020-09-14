Stand Out to Potential Employers — SCC Seminar Series Begins Sept. 15

by

The 2020 job market is unlike anything experienced before, and while many workers have been furloughed or laid off, those who have not been negatively impacted may be also looking to re-career and grow their own professional skills.

To assist students and the community at large, Scottsdale Community College (SCC) is offering a free Emerging Professionals Seminar Series to help individuals secure employment and thriving careers.

Beginning Sept. 15, the series offers eight weekly sessions based on the topics, trends and skills anyone looking to enter the workforce, advance in their career or build professional competency should know. Lessons will help participants develop interviewing, online job search and various professional development skills.

Topics for the live online sessions include personal branding, job search strategies, resume and cover letter writing, workplace professionalism, LinkedIn do’s and don’ts, networking 101, interviewing strategies and practice interviews.

While participants are not required to attend all eight seminars, those who complete the entire series will receive a certificate of participation.

The series is sponsored by SCC’s Academic and Career Advising Department, Business School and Women Rising Club.

Learn more about the Emerging Professionals Seminar Series and secure a spot by registering for the free seminars: scottsdalecc.edu/emerging-professionals-seminar-series.