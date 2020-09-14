Barro’s Pizza Seeks Local Student for $10,000 Tuition Giveaway

by

Barro’s Pizza, a local family-owned pizzeria, is giving away $10,000 to one Arizona resident in the 2020 Arizona Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway. The prize money is available to help pay college tuition or any related educational expenses. Entries will be accepted online at barrospizza.com/drpeppercontest starting today, Sept. 14.

“This is our ninth year celebrating our partnership with Dr Pepper to give away $10,000 to a local student,” said Ken Barro, owner of Barro’s Pizza. “Helping others in our community is at the foundation of who we are as a company. As we celebrate our 40th anniversary this year, it’s a great time to reflect on our wonderful customers that help us reach new milestones every day — that allow us to participate in important initiatives like this one.”

The Barro’s Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway has awarded $75,000 to students in Arizona since 2012. Submissions are open to all Arizona residents 18 years or older. A winner will be selected at random from the online and text-to-win entries. The winner can use the money to pay for current expenses such as tuition and books or to pay off outstanding student loans. Entries will be accepted Sept. 14 — Dec. 14. For more information about the Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway, visit drpeppertuition.com.