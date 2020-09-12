Sweetwater Community School Now Registering Students for Night Class

by

PVSchools announced this week that, for teens who need credit recovery or want to get ahead, Sweetwater Community School is now enrolling high school students for second quarter Night Classes.

“Night Classes are an incredible opportunity for all students in the district to earn and/or recover credits in smaller class sizes with a concentrated curriculum,” Courtney Thompson, a night class teacher at Sweetwater Community School said in a released statement. “These courses are taught by veteran teachers in the district who have experience working with a wide variety of populations, situations, and skill levels. From the first day to the last day, our teachers are cheering on and championing the students to be their best selves in order to achieve success.”

The deadline to enroll is Monday, Oct. 5, and classes start on Monday, Oct. 12. Classes are currently being held online until in-person instruction is permitted, following the district’s reopening criteria. Learn more about the Night Class program online.

