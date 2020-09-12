CST Community Spotlight: Venues Café, Carefree

by

Catherine Marr, owner of Venues Café says that offering a comfortable and safe place for people to enjoy comfort food with a Southwest flair is what her business is all about. The restaurant, located 34 Easy Street, has been a Carefree mainstay for 10 years.

“Entering the two story, red awning, brick building, you are immediately struck by the beauty and comfort of your surroundings,” said Marr. “Multiple rich textures of wood, stone and copper surround you and make you feel at home. The ambiance is comfortable, not stuffy and you can feel free to be Carefree in Venues.

“A fireplace rounds out the ambiance downstairs and there is also a dining room upstairs if you have a larger group or are just looking for a little extra Social distancing. Out front is a dog friendly patio overlooking the center of town, large glass patio doors providing great warmth and light into the dining area.”

Dining options include light bites such as deviled eggs with bacon jam, street tacos, loaded mac and cheese and lettuce wraps. Signature salads such as the Chicken Taco Salad, Roasted Beet Salad and customized Chopped Salad are popular, as well as full comfort meals like a baked, stuffed pork chop, Chicken Schnitzel with lingonberry sauce or mixed grill kabobs. Voted the best happy hour in the area, light bites are $4–$10, and $2 domestic beers and $5 wines and well drinks are offered 3–6pm every day.

Venues also delivers through Door Dash and Grub Hub and encourages take-out orders. The entire menu is available for take-out, except for brunch.

Current hours are 11:30am–8pm, Monday through Saturday. Brunch is served Sundays,

10am–3pm.

Specials include Monday Night Burgers, which include a choice of a complementary house wine or beer, and Thursday offers half priced bottles of wine with any entree purchase.

Marr added, “When we are able to safely gather again, Venues will resume their special evening events.”

In the meantime, she encourages residents to sign up as a VIP on the website or ask a server to sign them up to enjoy special discounts and learn about weekly happenings.

For additional information, call 480.595.9909 or visit venuescafe.com.