Coldwell Banker Realty Partners With Local Rescues for ‘Homes for Dogs’ Online Donation Drive

The Scottsdale Carefree office of Coldwell Banker Realty is partnering with Puppy Luv Animal Rescue and Saguaro State Bull Terrier Rescue, local animal rescues, to host an online pet adoption and donation drive from now through Wednesday, Sept. 30. They are joining hundreds of Coldwell Banker Realty offices and animal shelters around the country for the Coldwell Banker “Homes for Dogs” National Adoption campaign.

The nationwide adoption event is part of the “Homes for Dogs Project,” a four-year campaign launched by Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC and Adopt-a-Pet.com, North America’s largest nonprofit pet adoption website. The organization has already helped to facilitate more than 20,000 adoptions.

To make a donation to Puppy Luv Animal Rescue and Saguaro State Bull Terrier Rescue, visit Puppy Luv’s Amazon Wish List or saguarostatebullterrierclub.com/Rescue. To learn more about the Coldwell Banker Homes for Dogs Project visit blog.coldwellbanker.com/homes-for-dogs.