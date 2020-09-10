Young Artists Invited to Imagine ‘Those Who Serve’ Through Art

by

Arizona students, in grades K–12, are invited to enter Sonoran Arts League’s first “Honoring Those Who Serve” art contest, with electronic art submissions due Sept. 20.

Top winners in each grade of the juried online competition, with judges from the nonprofit Sonoran Arts League, will receive cash prizes or free workshops and have their art on community “art cards” that will be sold by the League to benefit its outreach programs, art education and “Art In Public Places.” Winners will be announced in November, and the artwork will be exhibited in the League’s Center for the Arts at Stagecoach Plaza during Hidden in the Hills Nov. 20–22 and 27–29. Up to 26 awards will be given.

“Your canvas is blank and waiting for you to free your imagination with an array of color and style,” said Youth Art chair Robin Ray. “Create artwork expressing your thanks and appreciation to someone who has made a difference in your life and help honor those who serve in our communities and country.”

Those who serve can include a doctor, nurse or other healthcare worker; military veteran; firefighter, police officer or civil servant; educator or art teacher; sports coach or athletics mentor; or parent, grandparent or caregiver.

“The challenge is on to use creativity and imagination to put your thoughts into art,” added League board member Sarah Byrne. “The League promotes creativity through art as an effective method for artists of all ages to express their dreams and ideas for a successful life and a better community.”

All Arizona public, private, charter and home-schooled students may enter one piece of original artwork in any medium. Computer-generated images and traced images will not be judged.

Photograph the artwork and save a high-resolution image. Register the entry and submit the photo online at sonoranartsleague.org by clicking on the Art Education tab and Art Contest. Do not send original artwork. For more information, call 480.575.6624.