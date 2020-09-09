CST Community Spotlight: Music Together in Phoenix

by

The mission at Music Together is to empower families with the skills, knowledge and experiences they need to foster their children’s innate musicality.

“All children are born musical,” said Kathy Rowe, center director, “but the ability to sing tunefully and move with accurate rhythm needs to be nurtured to be realized. By providing high quality, developmentally appropriate, fun and engaging group family music experiences, we help children discover their inborn music making skills. Music learning supports all learning; so families enjoy the secondary benefits of supporting language, cognitive, physical, social & emotional development…while having fun and bonding together as a family.”

Music Together has been running early childhood music and movement classes in the Valley since 1999; its store front, Kids.Play.Music. at 3241 E. Shea Blvd., Phoenix, opened in the fall of 2003.

Music Together helps children of all ages — from babies to eight years old — discover their inner music-maker by playing with the grownups they love. In a relaxed, family-style environment, teachers lead weekly inspired and energetic classes: singing and dancing to songs ranging from tender lullabies to boisterous jams.

“The no-pressure approach of our mixed-age class lets all little ones learn in their own way,” said Rowe. “Our classes make learning both fun and formative! Playing music with children is so much fun, it’s easy to overlook how much they’re learning. Music Together immerses children in a rich music environment that, in turn supports their overall development!”

She added that their music is also a bit unique, offering diverse songs for all ages (even the grownups), families enjoy a different song collection each season, with professional arrangements of engaging songs in a wide variety of tonalities, meters, and cultural styles. “No annoying nursery rhymes here. Just really great music that the whole family can enjoy jamming to — together!”

The company is currently offering online ZOOM classes and recorded classes (as well as take home songbooks, guides, and a handy app to play the music), so families can continue the music-making at home or on the road.

Families that are interested may schedule a free visit to experience the joy of making music with their children. To RSVP, visit musictogetherinphx.com. For additional information, call 602.363.8202.

