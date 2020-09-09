Arcadia’s Nook Kitchen Reopens Sept. 9

by

Nook Kitchen celebrates the reopening of its doors today with a new menu that doubles down on its Italian favorites with a modern twist, created by the 2017 “Chopped” champion and restaurateur, chef Nick LaRosa, whose culinary specialties include house-made pastas, authentic Napolitano-style pizzas, double bone-in pork chops, vegetarian dishes and even a Nook Burger.

Nook Kitchen in Arcadia was open for only about four months after it relocated to a larger space in December 2019. Then COVID-19 hit and despite early attempts at takeout-only service, the Arcadia outbreak soon followed, and the Nook team decided to close through the summer.

Veggie Campanelle

Double Bone-In Pork Chop

Pan-seared Glazed Salmon

Arancini

Arugula Greens

Nook pizza

Now, Nook Kitchen reopens at limited capacity — reservations are recommended. The refreshed menu has something for everyone in an Italian style using fresh ingredients at the talented hand of LaRosa.

“We’re excited and want to shout from the rooftops that ‘we’re back!’” LaRosa said. “And we’re really happy to be back, too. The time off has given us the opportunity to add new menu items, plus fantastic desserts and still focus on the dishes we know our patrons love.

“The specialness of our food is Italian with a twist. If you want to eat hearty, we’ve got it. If you’d rather eat light, we’ve got that too in spades.”

House-made pastas offer something for everyone. For the meat lover, the Casarecce Bolognese combines a hearty serving of beef, soppressata, tomato, herbs and parmesan. For vegetarians, the Veggie Campanelle features a symphony of roasted peppers, brussels, Calabrian chili, garlic, Chablis, shallot, braised leek with a touch of grape tomatoes. Other entrees include a pan-seared salmon, an arugula pesto grilled chicken, a double bone-in pork chop, and yes, even a burger ground from quality cuts of beef. Appetizers feature the popular Brussels Chips, Fire Roasted Olives and Arancini, to name a few.

Nook Kitchen is a modern American restaurant rooted in the Italian tradition, owned and operated by Frank Vairo, S. Barrett Rinzler, chef Nick LaRosa and Nicholas Winger. The restaurant is open Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, 5–10pm; Friday and Saturday, 5–11pm. Happy Hour is Wednesday through Friday, 5–6pm.

Nook Kitchen is located at 4231 E. Indian School Road. Visit nookkitchen.com for more information.