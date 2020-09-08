Get Deliciously Creative With The Eddy & Hibachibot

by

Eating good food and enjoying unique art is what the Schenck family likes to do for fun, and they have brought that sense of creative fun to their business.

Eddie and Virginia Schenck’s new business, The Eddy, is a “real fun place where you can find a collection of functional art, unique handmade gifts from local artists, and food trucks.”

“Our food truck, Hibachibot, is already parked there and is currently open for business. We did this before the Eddy is ready in order to take the time to meet our neighbors and get to know the local residents,” the Schneck’s added. “So far, we have really enjoyed making new friends.”

Hibachibot serves Korean BBQ fusion, and in addition to bringing their cuisine to residents, on Saturday nights (once it cools off) they will be bringing other trucks into the parking lot with an assortment of delicious concepts to choose from. (Deserts too!)

“For the last five plus years we have gotten to know quite a few food truck owners and let me tell you…some of these guys will blow you away.”

The team said that since art has played a big part of their lives, they are excited to show their work, and have invited talented friends and fellow artists to show theirs as well.

“For years, we have dreamt of having a place within our community where we can share and promote creativity. So, bring your creative side, bring the family (the kids can play in our mini game and arcade zone), and become a foodie for the night.”

Look for The Eddy at 6006 E. Cave Creek Road (the corner of Spur Cross and Cave Creek Roads). For information about Hibachibot, text 602.214.6989 or visit hibachibot.com.