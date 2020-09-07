Poisoned Pen to Host Virtual Event With Author Ruth Ware

by

The Poisoned Pen Bookstore continues its virtual author series this month with Ruth Ware as she discusses her book One by One, with special guest A.J. Finn.

Published by Scout Press, One by One is the latest release (available Sept. 8) from the New York Times bestselling author of The Woman in Cabin 10 and The Turn of the Key:

“When the cofounder of trendy social music app Snoop upends the agenda of a week-long getaway by pushing a lucrative but contentious buyout offer, tensions simmer and loyalties are tested. After staff and guests are cut off from all access to the outside world by a devastating avalanche, resentments are laid bare as the corporate food chain unravels and office politics take a deadly turn.”

The author event will take place via Facebook Live, Sept. 12, from noon to 1pm.

For additional information about virtual events offered by The Poisoned Pen Bookstore, call 480.947.2974 or visit poisonedpen.com.