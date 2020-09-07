Kiwanis Looking to Fund Major Projects — Application deadline is Oct. 1

by

The Kiwanis Club of Carefree is currently investigating new projects to fund. They are asking organizations, businesses and individuals to submit a request to fund projects of $25,000 up to $1 million. The Project/Funds Committee has been formed to evaluate these requests. The request form can be found online, with the only requirement that the project meets the mission of serving the kids in the Cave Creek/Carefree community. The deadline is Oct. 1, 2020.

President Mike Poppenwimer added, “Kiwanis is looking for your help to find what is needed to benefit the children in this community.”

The Kiwanis Club of Carefree is one of the largest Kiwanis clubs in the world, with roughly 150 members. Its focus is on helping children recognize and develop their potential. The organization supports post-secondary scholarships, summer art programs, special needs support, youth service organizations and more.

To fill out the application visit kiwaniscarefree.org/community-project-request. To learn more about Kiwanis Club of Carefree, visit kiwaniscarefree.org.