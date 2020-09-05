Puppy Luv Pet of the Month: Meet Julie!

by

Julie is a 3-year-old Cattle Dog mix who was been with the Puppy Luv rescue for a long time. The rescue says that she does prefer women and shouldn’t be in a home with kids. She likes other dogs also but would do well with meeting them prior to going home. She is available to be fostered or to be adopted.

Those interested in meeting Julie can call Puppy Luv Animal Rescue at 480.525.1007. To learn more about Puppy Luv Animal Rescue, visit puppyluvar.com follow them on Facebook or Instagram.