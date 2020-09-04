JW Marriott: It’s Time for a Change of Space (And Recess!)

by

JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa is offering to give those who are working and learning from home a much-needed break and change of scenery with its Learn, Work & Play Package, offered now through Dec. 31.

JW Marriott Desert Ridge is inviting parents and children to ditch their current “home office” and virtual “homeroom” views, pack up their laptops, backpacks and notebooks and head for an overnight staycation and a change in geography. The package offers plenty of opportunities and new experiences for parents who work remotely and whose children are learning virtually, with a little play and recess in between.

With Monday–Thursday rates begin at $179 per night, plus the package’s $100 resort credit per night, 50 percent off a second room, free unlimited golf for up to four golfers daily, 50 percent off cabanas, pool suites and VIP Griffin Bay Seating Monday–Thursday, and a $10 donation per stay, to support local educational programs in the Valley.

Find additional information on the resort’s amenities online. Book JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa’s Learn, Work & Play Package directly online or call 480.293.5000. Guests must use promo code: ZJL when booking the package.

For information on JW Marriott’s safety protocols, visit whattoexpect.marriott.com/phxdr. For additional information about the property, visit jwdesertridge.com.