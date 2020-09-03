FOREVER FAMILIES: Meet Tirahji — A Boy Who Loves Playing Games

by

By Clint Williams, Aid to Adoption of Special Kids

When it comes to games, 12-year-old Tirahji is a bit old-fashioned. No Fortnite or NBA 2K20 for this guy.

“Tirahji is big into Uno and board games,” says Kayla, a child specific adoption recruiter with Aid to Adoption of Special Kids (AASK).

Playing board games and card games gives Tirahji a chance to engage in another favorite activity — making people laugh.

“He has a great sense of humor and loves to make other laugh by telling jokes and sharing riddles,” says Kayla.

“He is a very laid back kid,” she adds.

Tirahji loves playing football and basketball. He also has an artistic side and loves to draw.

Tirahji needs the stability of a forever family with two parents who are “calm and collected,” says Kayla, adding he would also do well with a single parent who has a strong support system.

“He would do best as the only child,” Kayla says.

For more information on children eligible for adoption, call Aid to Adoption of Special Kids (AASK) at 602.930.4900 or visit aask-az.org.