Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce Announces Scholarship Winner

The Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce announced that the winner of the 2020 $3,000 scholarship is Alison Tobin.

Tobin was selected from a group of 17 applicants. She has an unweighted GPA of 3.8, Weighted 4.57. She will be attending Arizona State University. Her areas of study will be law and philosophy.

Cave Creek Unified School District graduating seniors who are interning with a Chamber member business or who have volunteered significant hours to the community are eligible to apply for the Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce Scholarship.

The scholarship program is in its 11th year with more than $25,000 being awarded.

Learn more about the Chamber by calling 480.488.3381 or visiting carefreecavecreek.org.