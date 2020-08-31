Mayor Gallego Writes: Phoenix Unveils Mobile COVID-19 Testing Van

by

The City of Phoenix, in partnership with local healthcare company Vincere Cancer Center, has officially launched its new mobile COVID-19 testing van. The van provides easy access to free COVID-19 tests for the Phoenix community and is the first of its kind in Arizona.

The mobile testing van offers two different types of COVID-19 screening — a viral test and an antibody test. The viral test involves a nasal swab while the antibody test uses a small amount of blood drawn through a finger-stick. Depending on the test administered, results may be available within 15 minutes or between two and 10 days.

This new endeavor is the latest of Phoenix’s ongoing effort to help stop the spread of the virus through early detection, immediate quarantine, and medical care for those who have contracted the virus.

The medical staff of Vincere Cancer Center will fully manage the operations of the van, scheduling of testing sites, scheduling of appointments, administering the different COVID-19 tests and disseminating the results. Board-certified oncologist Vershalee Shukla, M.D., and former Chief of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Honor Health (formerly John C. Lincoln), Pablo Prichard, M.D., are co-founders of Vincere.

Although Vincere focuses on cancer treatments, their bi-lingual medical staff is well-qualified and well-equipped to administer COVID-19 tests. Vincere is one of the few medical facilities in the state to obtain the antigen and antibody test kits that yield quick results, particularly the Sofia SARS Antigen Fluorescent Immunoassay (FIA)​, which provides automated results in about 15 minutes.

Phoenix’s mobile COVID-19 testing van was made possible through the COVID-19 Federal Relief Fund. It will operate five days a week (except Wednesdays and Sundays) from 7am to 1pm. Locations of the testing van will vary, with priority given to underserved communities and struggling small businesses in Phoenix. Individuals interested in receiving a free COVID-19 test are required to pre-register online and make an appointment.

“The mobile van will provide much needed testing in a more accessible, quick, and efficient manner,” said Mayor Kate Gallego. “I am proud of our city staff for working hard to bring this type of innovation to the Valley. This is a huge step forward in our fight against COVID-19. We will continue find ways to adapt to the needs of our residents and help stop the spread.”

For COVID-19 testing van locations and dates, and to make an appointment, please visit phoenix.gov/covidtesting.