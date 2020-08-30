Annual Foothills Empty Bowls Event Kicks Off Online Sept. 1

The Foothills Empty Bowls Lunch to benefit the Foothills Food Bank began at el Pedregal in 2000. The project then migrated to its new home in Cave Creek. Empty Bowls is a grassroots movement by artists and crafts people in cities and towns around the world to care for and feed the hungry in their communities. While the goal of the local event remains the same, this year’s event will operate differently.
The Foothills Empty Bowls Project will be held completely online this fall. The art auction portion of the event has been online for several years, but this is the first time in 21 years that the boAnnual Foothills Empty Bowls Event Kicks Off Online Sept. 1wls also will be offered online.
Both the art auction and bowl sale will be held on the Foothills Food Bank’s website, which is sponsored by Tech4Life Computers & Websites. Individuals can bid on the art and purchase bowls donated by members and friends of the Sonoran Arts League, a key sponsor of the Empty Bowls Project.
“We are excited to offer the art auction and bowl sale online so people can support this worthy cause and spend the time they need to bid on their favorite works of art and purchase as many bowls as they like (sight unseen of course),” said Carole Perry, founder of the event. “The online event begins Sept. 1, and concludes on World Hunger Day, Friday, Oct. 16, at 1pm.”
“Bidders and buyers can participate 24 hours a day if they wish,” added Perry.
Each bowl comes with a gift certificate, redeemable between Oct. 19–23, 2020, for a spaghetti meal at Harold’s Cave Creek Corral, also a key sponsor. Bowl purchasers should note that they will be able to choose from a large selection of bowls when they pick up their bowl(s) at either Foothills Food Bank or Laughing Glass Studio between Oct. 12–16, from noon–4pm.
Winning bids for the art auction will be announced after 1pm Oct. 16, on the website, and directions for pick-up of the art will be announced on social media and at the food bank’s website as well.
