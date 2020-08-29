Independents Week 2020: A Rallying Call to Support Independent Businesses

by

Usually held at the beginning of July, Local First Arizona is kicking off its annual Independents Week festivities a little later in the year than usual. During Independents Week, Local First Arizona encourages Arizonans to “go local” by supporting as many locally owned businesses as possible. The organization will host activities all over the state to engage Arizonans with the local businesses in their neighborhoods. The goal of the campaign is to drive new and returning customers into Arizona’s local businesses.

This year’s “Indie Week XXL” will bring its member businesses a whole month to attract new customers through an extra-long special edition of Independents Week — Sept. 1–30 — which means an entire month for residents to discover local gems.

Check out the Local First Arizona website for details on a new #IndieWeekAZ consumer action card (bingo style), Shop Arizona marketplace and more. Visit localfirstaz.com.