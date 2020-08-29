HonorHealth Sonoran Crossing Medical Center to Open in September

by

The wait is almost over and soon North Phoenix and Anthem residents can call Sonoran Crossing Medical Center their new official neighborhood hospital.

Blossoming directly from the desert acreage on the east of the I-17 and south of Carefree Highway, the three-story, 210,000-square-foot, 70-bed hospital will soon be accepting new patients.

“The services and extraordinary care are just the beginning of what the community can come to expect from our sixth medical center,” said Kim Post, executive vice president, chief operations officer at HonorHealth. “What’s more are the architectural features and multiple healing environments that we offer to our patients and guests for comfort. This truly allows for an optimal experience that far exceeds what you have traditionally experienced from a medical facility.”

Part of the planning for patient comfort includes not only offering a healing environment inside patient rooms and waiting room areas with the mountainous views, but the added feature of an outdoor healing garden that allows visitors to “gather their thoughts peacefully with all of nature’s comforts.”

With new families making up a large part of the fastest-growing communities of North Phoenix and Anthem, providing labor and delivery services was apparent. Comprehensive obstetrical and gynecological care includes prenatal and postpartum, labor and delivery services and a newborn nursery designed to meet the needs of babies with more complicated care requirements. This unit can accommodate babies 34 weeks of age and older.

Surgical services at Sonoran Crossing include a variety of surgeries using the latest technology. HonorHealth says that team members will guide patients through the surgery process from pre-admission and testing, to preparing patients about what to expect before, during and after a surgical procedure. They even offer education classes for those who are interested. The operating rooms are slightly larger than average, to help make them ultra-flexible.

What anchors this new facility is the Emergency Department, which is ready to treat patients 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and staffed with residency-trained, board-certified emergency physicians. The existing outpatient center will continue to offer outpatient medical imaging that includes CT scans, MRIs and breast health services featuring 3-D mammography.

“We have been proud to serve this community at this location since 2013, when we opened the HonorHealth Sonoran Health and Emergency Center,” said Post. “The community can continue to expect an elevated level of care with our emergency services, outpatient and ambulatory services. No matter what level of care you need, you can get it at HonorHealth.”

For more information, visit honorhealth.com/sonorancrossing.