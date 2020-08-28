Gabriella’s Contemporary American Cuisine Opens Today in Scottsdale

by

Husband-and-wife business partners Anthony and Anna Barr, have opened a new dining concept in Scottsdale that offers “an intimate and comfortable dining space in which to enjoy relatable yet artfully crafted cuisine for the whole family.”

“We are so excited to bring our upscale-yet-approachable cuisine to the diners of Scottsdale,” says co-founder Anna Barr. “We take much pride in every dish that comes out of our kitchen, and we’re dedicated to, and passionate about, creating memorable experiences through a welcoming atmosphere, spectacular service, and exceptional food.”

Gabriella’s menu features familiar American cuisine, including vegan and vegetarian selections, from chef Anthony Barr. Diners will find appetizers such as the Stuffed Cheese and Bacon Tater Tots; Sweet Corn and Wild Mushroom Tamale with cumin crema and avocado salsa; and Impossible Sloppy Joe Sliders with Daiya cheese. Featured salads include the Arugula and Frisée Salad and the Field of Greens. A Chef’s Soup of the Day is also available.

Menu mains consist of sandwiches such as the Short Rib Grilled Cheese with white cheddar on sourdough bread; Gabriella’s Crispy Chicken Bahn Mi with pickled vegetables, roasted jalapeno and cilantro aioli; and Dungeness Crab and Lobster Roll; Pastas and Grains from the Baked Creamy Pasta with baby scallops, heirloom tomatoes, torn basil and toasted brioche crumbs to the Pasta with Lemon Sage Marinated Grilled Chicken with broccolini, garden peas and white wine; and entrees including Grilled New York Steak with wild mushrooms and red wine demi served with garlic smashed potatoes and garden vegetables; Seasonal Risotto with garden vegetables, black truffle and parmesan cheese; and Grilled Fresh Catch with celeriac root puree, baby garden vegetables, maple lardons and orange miso glaze. Weekly specials, such as Tomahawk Tuesdays and Fried Chicken Fridays, are offered on select days.

Choices for the kids and a robust selection of desserts — Praline and Cream Crème Brulee, Strawberry Shortcake, and Hot Fudge Sundae, for example — round out the menu along with a full bar featuring local brews, house wine and specialty craft cocktails.

In accordance with state regulations and CDC guidelines, and to ensure safety of its guests, the restaurant is currently configured to offer limiting seating.

Gabriella’s debuts today, Aug. 28, and Saturday, Aug. 29, from 5–10pm. The restaurant then reopens for service seven days a week, from 10am–10pm, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 1. The menu is available for dine-in and take-out. For more, visit gabriellasscottsdale.com.