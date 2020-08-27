Cave Creek Unified Launches Search for New Superintendent — Community Input Sought

by

Earlier this month, Cave Creek Unified School District shared that, in conjunction with its search for a new superintendent, it is collecting the thoughts of community stakeholders:

“The Cave Creek Unified School District Governing Board is in the process of searching for a new District Superintendent. To assist in this process, the Board has secured the assistance of the Arizona School Boards Association (ASBA). One aspect of the search is to collect the thoughts of community stakeholders related to the position of superintendent. To assist in accomplishing this, ASBA has established an E-survey that can be accessed through the District’s web-page or the link below beginning August 19, 2020.

“The survey will remain open until September 14, 2020, at noon. The Board is hoping to collect a large number of responses from community members, staff members, and students. Please take time to access this important survey and respond with your thoughts. The information gathered will be presented to the Governing Board on September 21, 2020. Information gathered and presented will not identify individuals who respond to the survey.”

Community stakeholders may submit their input here: surveymonkey.com/r/Cave_Creek_USD_Comm_ESurvey