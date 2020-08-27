Americano Foods and FirstBank Team Up to Support Lebanon Relief

by

Yesterday, Americano Foods announced that the company will contribute 100 percent of proceeds from online sales throughout September to relief work in Beirut, Lebanon. FirstBank has agreed to match money raised throughout the month.

Devastated watching the Beirut explosion and economic situation in the country, company co-owners Denise and Jeff Malkoon, who are third-generation Phoenicians of Lebanese descent, were inspired to do as much as possible to serve those in need.

“The effort to rebuild the city of Beirut will take years but hospitals like the Children’s Cancer Center of Lebanon who serve the most vulnerable don’t have that time and need our help now,” owner Jeff Malkoon shared on Twitter.

“It’s heartbreaking that more than 300,000 human beings are still displaced following the August explosions,” said Joel Johnson, FirstBank Arizona market president. “FirstBank is honored to work with Americano Foods, a local company taking initiative to support a community trying to recover from a disaster.”

From now until the end of September, 100 percent of proceeds from the online shop (eatamericano.com) will go directly to Beirut-based Children’s Cancer Center of Lebanon, an affiliate of St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital that serves childhood cancer patients of all ages and was deeply affected by the recent explosion.