Meet Rosie: OdySea Aquarium’s Little Penguin That Could

by

Uplifting and inspirational stories are something everyone could use more of right now, and OdySea Aquarium is sharing a story of overcoming adversity by introducing the community to their tiny resident wonder: 8-month-old Rosie, an African penguin.



Rosie hatched in early December 2019 to first-time parents Mojo and Lemieux at the Penguin Point exhibit. The Animal Care Team was excited, eager to watch another chick thrive at OdySea Aquarium. She became penguin #39 in the colony and as the first offspring to new parents, Rosie was considered genetically valuable to the endangered African penguin species.

“All penguin chicks are adorable. But there was something special about Rosie that made her extra endearing to us right from the start,” said Jessica Peranteau, director of Animal Care and Education. “As Rosie’s story unfolded, it was her motivation, as well as the way our teams came to together to provide ‘outside the box’ care for her, that made us feel inspired. Rosie is a great reminder of perseverance, especially with what is happening in the world today.”

As the ninth chick to hatch at OdySea Aquarium, the experienced Animal Care Team typically remain hands-off as much as possible, allowing penguin parents to rear their offspring. The first-timers Mojo and Lemieux were enthusiastic parents, fussing over their chick, taking turns feeding and incubating their baby to keep it warm.

But all was not well with little Rosie. Watch the video to see how her story unfolded.