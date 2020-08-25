Free Landscape Consultations Offered Through Maricopa Native Seed Library

by

The Maricopa Native Seed Library provides free seed of local native plants to the community, as well as education and information to make it easy to incorporate these plants into yards, patios and balconies. Anyone can include some native plants into their residences, whether they have a lot of space or a small apartment.

In addition, the Seed Library is now offering free native plant landscape consultations to the community. Those who want to attract more birds or butterflies to their home or cut down on maintenance and water bills are perfect candidates for a consultation:

Staff will walk around the site with the homeowner (observing social distancing and masks) or conduct the visit online through Google Hangout or similar

Identify existing plants

Provide recommendations based on what the homeowner wants to achieve (ex: building a hummingbird garden, attracting butterflies)

Answer any questions about native plant gardening

Provide seed from the seed library to get started (including some species that aren’t currently available at the seed library) and/or provide recommendations for where to obtain plants

Currently, staff can only offer in-person consultations to residences in the following areas: City of Phoenix, City of Scottsdale and City of Tempe. Those who are outside of these areas can still contact staff for a virtual consultation.

Learn more about consultations here. To learn more about the Seed Library, visit libguides.maricopa.edu/seed/about.

Photo courtesy of Maricopa Community Colleges Native Seed Library