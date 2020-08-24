Heard Museum Celebrates Indigenous Artists in Contemporary Art Exhibit

by

Encompassing nearly 13,000 square feet and spanning four gallery spaces, including the Virginia G. Piper Grand Gallery, Larger Than Memory: Contemporary Art from Indigenous North America is an inspirational and timely exhibition by the Heard Museum.

Organized by Fine Arts curator Erin Joyce and chief curator Diana Pardue, this exhibition highlights the significant contributions that Indigenous artists have made, and continue to make, to broader culture spanning the last two decades.

Larger Than Memory is the largest contemporary art exhibition at the Heard Museum in its 90-year history. Comprised of more than 40 works of art by 24 artists, the exhibit will serve as the world premiere of three new commissioned bodies of work, and will include works on paper, video, sculptural installation, textile installation, painting, photography and more. The featured works address the environment, race, gender, equality and power.

Larger Than Memory: Contemporary Art from Indigenous North America will be on view Sept. 4 through Jan. 3 at the Heard Museum in Phoenix. For additional information, visit heard.org/larger-than-memory.