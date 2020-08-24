Arizona Science Center Launches Innovative Learning Experiences

by

Arizona Science Center launched its CONNECT programming in response to growing consumer and educator demand for additional science learning resources. The programs include fun and engaging, standards-based science experiences designed to meet the personalized needs of students and educators.

“Science education has never been more important,” said Chevy Humphrey, The Hazel A. Hare president and CEO, Arizona Science Center. “Arizona Science Center is proud to serve as an indispensable, trusted partner for essential science learning.”

CONNECT will provide school-aged children with well-rounded, science-rich enhancement programs that develop critical thinking skills through immersive activities and live instruction with the Center’s science educators. It will be offered in three learning levels, ranging from supplemental science activities, to interactive lessons, to formal science learning. This program includes yearly goals and lesson plans that are all built to meet or exceed the State of Arizona’s Science Standards.

“The team at the Science Center makes science inspiring,” said Humphrey. “Our goal is to equip students and educators with the resources and skills to tackle real-world problems in a fun and motivating way.”

Through an easy-to-follow road map for science education, the programs make science pertinent to everyday life. It includes a personalized approach, with on-demand one-on-one support from professional coaches who share best practices for online learning.

While the fees vary based on the learning level (ranging from $14.99–$29.99 per month at the “Explore” level), Arizona Science Center says that it is “committed to providing access to exceptional educational experiences in STEM learning, regardless of your ability to pay program fees.” Scholarships are available.

To learn more or to sign up, visit azscience.org/connect.