North Valley Symphony Orchestra Names Maurine Fleming Symphonettes Director

North Valley Symphony Orchestra (NVSO) announced Maurine Fleming as the new director for North Valley Symphonettes (NVS). Given the unique environment, Fleming will initially be responsible for conducting weekly virtual rehearsals as well as managing student education and growth through virtual assignments for NVSO’s youngest musicians. She says that she is looking forward to the opportunity to work with the students in-person once it is safe to do so. She started in the new position Aug. 10, the first rehearsal for all NVSO youth ensembles.

Fleming joins NVSO’s youth staff with a Bachelor of Music degree in Cello Performance from ASU and 14 years of teaching experience; she currently teaches middle school and upper school strings at Phoenix Country Day School. Fleming noted the best reward any instructor could ask for is seeing the passion in a child’s eyes when they are learning and enjoying their instrument. The orchestra says that her dedication to her craft and desire to mold children into better musicians made her the perfect fit for North Valley Symphonettes music director.

NVSO offers three youth orchestras (beginning, intermediate and advanced) and a variety of options for the 2020–21 concert season. Students will participate in a completely virtual program for the fall semester, which will be reevaluated for COVID-19 health and safety precautions before the spring semester begins. Young musicians interested in playing in one of NVSO’s youth ensembles should visit northvalleysymphony.org and click on the “Join Us” tab for more information.