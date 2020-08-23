Chamber Promotes Businesses Reopening in Tubac

by

The Tubac Chamber of Commerce announced that businesses in and around the Village of Tubac are reopening, although many of them still have limited or reduced hours. Over 35 businesses have recently reopened to the public, and 14 additional businesses are open virtually or by appointment. Those physically open to the public include Tubac Presidio State Historic Park (masks are required during visit; go to azstateparks.com/tubac), several restaurants with dine-in seating and many locally owned shops.

The Chamber says that in an effort to promote these newly opened businesses, a list of locations open for in-person patronage is available on the Tubac Chamber of Commerce’s website, tubacaz.com.

In a statement, the Chamber said that it has encouraged all businesses that are reopening to follow the CDC guidelines.

“We are thrilled that our businesses are opening up again in a cautious and safe manner,” said Bob Ochoa, Tubac Chamber of Commerce board president.

Tubac is open all summer; however, some business hours are shorter. Many businesses that are reopening are taking advantage of these shorter summer hours to reopen more slowly to be conscious of how to operate in today’s changed business environment necessitated by measures to combat COVID-19.

“The businesses that are reopening are very happy to be welcoming customers back through their doors, and customers are happy to be able to patronize them again,” said Jessy Zamorano, Tubac Chamber of Commerce coordinator. “It’s been beneficial for the businesses to open during our slower season to be able to make necessary changes.”

As operating hours and requirements for shopping are set by each business, Zamorano and Ochoa encourage visitors to check each businesses’ website for specific information.

“Tubac is a wonderful rural destination to experience where art and history meet, and we are thrilled to welcome back our visitors, diners, and shoppers,” said Ochoa.