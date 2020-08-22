SMoCA Seeks to Inspire Through Virtual Art Offerings

by

Although the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA) is closed for in-person visits, art lovers can still find inspiration online through the Museums virtual visits.

The Museum checked in with artist Brad Kahlhamer in his Valley studio with Museum Musings.

Kahlhamer’s upcoming exhibition, Swap Meet, at SMoCA in 2021, will present new works in a variety of mediums that offer a meditation on the nomadic and intersectional contemporary condition that involves a social network of individuals of different ages, residency status, class and race.

Enjoy a sneak peek with Kahlhamer as he walks guests through his studio, sharing works in progress, cactus botanicals, a poem, dream catchers, sketchbooks, paintings and his admiration for the incredible Arizona desert landscape.

Swap Meet will be on exhibit Sept. 25, 2021 – Jan. 23, 2022. Information on other virtual offerings at SMoCA can be found on the website. Those who would like to help support the Museum as it weathers its closure may visit https://scottsdalearts.org/covid-19-relief-fund.

Teaser photo: “Sneak Peek” screenshot; courtesy of the artist